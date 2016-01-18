'Laser fences' for India-Pakistan border

Image copyright AFP Image caption India's border with Pakistan is heavily guarded

India will put up laser fences at more than 40 "vulnerable" stretches along the border with Pakistan, reports say.

A home ministry official said riverine stretches of the border would be laser fenced to prevent Pakistan-based infiltrators from entering India.

The reported move follows a deadly attack on an Indian air force base in Punjab earlier this month, which was blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

A laser fence detects objects and sets off a loud siren in case of a breach.

The laser fences are being developed by India's Border Security Force who guard the country's border with Pakistan along with the army, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Earlier this month, Indian security forces took four days to put down an attack on the Pathankot air force base near the border with Pakistan in India's Punjab state.

Six militants and seven Indian soldiers were killed the fighting.

India accused Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad of carrying out the assault. Pakistan said it had arrested several members of the group.

Officials in India and Pakistan have re-scheduled diplomatic talks which were postponed after the attack.