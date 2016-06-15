Jammu clashes over temple 'desecration'

Image copyright AP Image caption Mobile internet services have been suspended and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has appealed for calm

Police and protesters in Jammu in Indian-administered Kashmir have clashed over the alleged desecration of a local Hindu temple.

Demonstrators in the Hindu-majority city were angered by a Muslim man who they say threw stones at the temple on Tuesday.

They also accused police of hitting a temple priest in the subsequent unrest.

The man who was accused of throwing stones at the temple has been arrested. His family say he is mentally ill.

Mobile internet services were suspended and state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti appealed for calm on Wednesday.

Police said the man accused of desecrating property at the Aap Shamboo temple had been identified as Mohammed Yasir, aged 25.

His brother Tanvir Ahmad told police that Mr Yasir had run away from a nearby psychiatric clinic.

BBC Urdu's Riyaz Masroor says the authorities have taken action against the police officer who slapped the priest.

Police told BBC Urdu that protesters damaged property and threw stones.

A case has been registered against "unknown persons" for rioting.

The Jammu region is Hindu-dominated but Muslims are in a majority in the rest of Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.