India's Devendra Jhajharia has become the first Indian to win two Paralympic gold medals, breaking his own world record in the men's javelin throw.

Jhajharia, also a gold medallist in 2004, achieved a throw of 63.97m.

The win gave India its second gold medal of the Rio games, taking its overall tally to four - two golds, one silver and a bronze.

High jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati won gold and bronze, while shot-putter Deepa Malik won a silver.

According to The Indian Express newspaper, Jhajharia lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electrical wire while trying to climb a tree when he was eight years old.

He began competing in para-athletics while still in school, and made his international debut in the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

Jhajharia lives in Rajasthan with his wife and two children, and works for the Indian Railways.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jhajharia is ranked third in the world

Many Indians woke up to the news and praised Jhajharia's feat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead:

