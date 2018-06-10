Image copyright Reuters Image caption The plotline on Priyanka Chopra's show Quantico drew condemnation from some in India

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised after outrage over a plotline on her US TV series Quantico.

A recent episode of the spy thriller showed the main character, played by Ms Chopra, thwarting a plot hatched by Hindus ahead of a summit on Kashmir.

Many Indian fans were outraged by the show's story and attacked her online.

Ms Chopra declared herself a "proud Indian" in a tweet and "extremely saddened" by any hurt caused by the show.

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

The episode, The Blood of Romeo, aired on 1 June and showed the main character, Alex Parrish, stopping an attempted terror attack.

Though ostensibly planned by Pakistanis ahead of a summit about Kashmir, the disputed territory in the Himalayas claimed by India and Pakistan, Ms Chopra's character discoveries it is in fact Hindu nationalists trying to frame the Pakistanis.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have fought two wars over the Kashmir region since partition in 1947.

Fans reacted with fury online after the episode aired, with some declaring Ms Chopra "an insult to India" and the episode an attack on Hindus.

Skip Twitter post by @JagratiShukla29 ABC apologises to Indians for Hindu Nationalist Terror Plot portrayed in Quantico.



What's holding Priyanka Chopra back from Apologising?Sell outs like her are an insult to India.She consciously consented for the act.Shame.



More power to India & Indians#JaiHind 🇮🇳💪 #Quantico — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) June 8, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @neha_aks That entire episode was not just an attack on Hindus but also an attack on India. Peddling Pakistani agenda that Indians make elaborate plots to frame Pakistan.



Shame on @priyankachopra for even thinking such a storyline was acceptable. #QuanticoApology https://t.co/ZvD38NzYqu — Neha S (@neha_aks) June 8, 2018 Report

In a statement, ABC apologised for stepping into "a complex political issue" and defended Ms Chopra from the attacks online, clarifying she did not write, direct or cast the show, and nor does she have any input over plots.

Ms Chopra has faced anger from fans before.

She drew ire after she wore a dress that showed her legs in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

And her recent visits to Rohinyga refugees in Bangladesh also caused some anger online.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Priyanka Chopra spoke about the Rohingya refugees after visiting camps in Bangladesh last month

Ms Chopra had won plaudits for her international success after starting her career in Indian cinema.

She starred in more than 50 films there before moving to the US.

Aside from her television career she appeared in last year's film Baywatch in which she played the villain.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle counts Ms Chopra among her friends, and she attended the recent royal wedding.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Priyanka Chopra, centre, went to the royal wedding in May

Quantico was cancelled last month before The Blood of Romeo aired, and only has eight episodes remaining in its third and final series.