Over the last month, Dalits (formerly untouchables) across India have been threatened, beaten and killed for seemingly mundane reasons, highlighting again, how vulnerable the community is. Here are five reasons why Dalits have been attacked and threatened in the last month alone.

Killed for sitting cross-legged

Two Dalit men in the southern state of Tamil Nadu were killed by upper-caste Hindus after one Dalit man sat cross-legged in front of them during a temple ritual.

The attackers, some 15 of them, called it a "dishonourable and insulting" gesture before ambushing the neighbourhood where the Dalits lived. Six men were critically injured and houses were damaged, according to police.

"The men who suffered injuries had deep cuts on their bodies made with sickles," a senior police officer is quoted as saying in the Indian Express newspaper.

Beaten for wearing 'royal' shoes

Mahesh Rathod, a 13-year-old Dalit boy, was allegedly attacked in the western state of Gujarat for wearing a pair of 'Mojris' - leather shoes traditionally seen as royal footwear and worn by upper-caste members in some parts of India.

According to local media, he was approached by a group of men who asked him which caste he belonged to and when he said he was a Dalit, they abused him for "posing as an upper-caste member by wearing jeans, mojris and a gold chain".

Discrimination based on caste is outlawed in India, but remains widespread

In a video that went viral last week, a group of men can be seen beating Mahesh with a stick while he pleads for mercy.

He is reported to have been given police protection after that.

Stripped and beaten for swimming

Three Dalit boys were stripped, beaten and paraded naked by villagers in the western state of Maharashtra last week for swimming in a well that belonged to an upper-caste family, police said.

In a video that was posted online, two of the boys are seen covering themselves with leaves as a man hits them with a stick and a belt. Laughter can be heard in the background.

Image copyright BBC Marathi Image caption Three boys were stripped and beaten for swimming in this well in Maharashtra

"We are still afraid of further attacks," one of the victim's mothers told BBC Marathi. She learned about the incident when she saw the video online.

Police have arrested two of the men involved in the assault.

Threatened for riding a horse

On June 17, Prashant Solanki, a Dalit man in his late 20s, was on his way to his wedding riding a colourfully decorated horse, as is common practice, when he was ambushed by a group of upper-caste villagers. They insisted that riding a horse was an upper-caste privilege and threatened to attack Mr Solanki and his family.

Fearing for his life, Mr Solanki had the police accompany him to his bride's home and also to his wedding.

This is not the first time a Dalit riding a horse to his wedding has been threatened. A similar incident occurred in 2015 when villagers hurled stones at a Dalit groom in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Violence over a Facebook name

Dalit and upper-caste men attacked each other in a town in Gujarat after 22-year-old Maulik Jadav decided to add a suffix to his first name on his Facebook profile.

Mr Jadav, a Dalit, changed his name to include 'Sinh'- a suffix that is traditionally used by an upper-caste community in the state.

"I changed my name from 'Maulik' to 'Mauliksinh' thinking we are free to keep the name of our choice," Mr Jadav is quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times newspaper. He added that he received threats on Facebook and over the phone. "They told me to remove 'Sinh' from my name or to face the consequences."

The threats turned into violence when a group of men attacked Mr Jadav at his home the following day, leading to Dalit residents retaliating by storming the house of an upper-caste Hindu man.