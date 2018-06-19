Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The PDP's decision to ally with the BJP was seen as controversial

India's governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pulled out of a coalition government with a regional party in the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP said the three-year alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had become "untenable" in the wake of increasing violence.

The PDP's decision to ally with the BJP was seen as controversial at the time.

Its tenure was marked by an upswing of violence in the Kashmir valley.