India's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's controversial biometric identity scheme is constitutional and does not violate the right to privacy.

However the court limited the scope of Aadhaar, saying it could not be compulsory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The world's largest biometric ID scheme covers welfare and tax payments and access to a range of social services.

More than a billion Indians have already been enrolled in the scheme.

They received a 12-digit unique identification number after submitting biometric data. About 30 petitioners went to court to argue that the scheme infringed on privacy.

"Aadhaar gives dignity to marginalised sections, which outweighs the harm," said the five-judge bench, comprising all the sitting judges in the Supreme Court.

"One can't throw the baby out with the bathwater."

What is Aadhaar?

When it was launched in 2010 by the Congress-led government, Aadhaar was a voluntary programme intended to tackle benefit fraud.

But it has greatly expanded since and eights years on, it is one of the world's biggest identity databases,

One's Aadhaar or identification number had become increasingly necessary for common services, from carrying out bank transactions to applying for a passport to acquiring a SIM card for a mobile phone.