In the caption to his series, Mr Mamo wrote that he "told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table". He described it as a "conceptual project about hunger issue in India".
The pictures were posted on to the World Press Photo Foundation account by Mr Mamo who was given control of its Instagram account. The body regularly hands over their Instagram feed to various photographers to run.
It is unclear if the photos shared by Mr Mamo were vetted by the foundation.
Which is worse, the platform showing these images, or the photographer who thought this was a good idea to make these images and showcase them in one of the most visible platforms? My vote is the latter. Dude could have at least brought REAL food.
How did @WorldPressPhoto think this was an ethical approach to storytelling, let alone highlight it as something worth applauding. This is exploitative, degrading and inhuman--it is the misuse of someone's misery for shock value and profiting from it. https://t.co/09qyk6Xmei
This photographer brought his own fake food to put in front of these starving children in India. He asked them to dream about what kind of food they wanted to put on the table. This is an example of #journalism with no moral compass. @WorldPressPhoto why are you supporting this? pic.twitter.com/4hmDzSJO45