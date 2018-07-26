Image copyright Kaviyoot Santosh Image caption Prabhavathi Amma had been fighting the case for 13 years

A death sentence awarded to two Indian police officers found guilty of killing a man in custody has been welcomed by the victim's mother.

"God has heard a mother's prayers," said Prabhavathi Amma who had been fighting the case in the southern state of Kerala for 13 years.

A special court found the two officers guilty of torturing a man to death in a case of mistaken identity.

It is the first death sentence awarded for a custodial death in the state.

One more officer had also been found guilty of the crime, but had died before the sentence was pronounced.

The court also sentenced the superiors of the convicted policemen to three years imprisonment for attempting to cover up the murder.

Udaykumar, 26, a daily wage labourer, was picked up on suspicion of being a thief, after he was discovered with a sum of 4,000 (£44; $58) at a park in Trivandrum city.

The police allowed him to go after taking all his money. But he refused. He had promised to buy his mother a gift for the state's annual Onam festival.

He had been taken into custody at 14:00 on 27 September 2005 and was "brought dead" to the hospital later the same evening.

The doctors who conducted the autopsy found internal injuries as a result of third-degree torture.

"They killed him during an Onam 13 years ago. Now they will spend their Onam in prison. No court will pardon them," said Ms Prabhavati, after Wednesday's verdict.

"He left for work, and I was waiting for his return the whole night. My wait for justice ends today, and I hope other such victims will also get justice soon," she added.

The judge rejected the plea of the convicts to commute the sentence as he felt it was a "rarest of the rare" case that deserved death.

"Law enforcers are protectors of life and property and not traders of death. They had killed an innocent person in their custody," he said, adding a strong punishment would act as a deterrent against increasing cases of custodial torture and deaths.

"It has severely eroded public trust in the law enforcement."