Atal Behari Vajpayee: A mercurial moderate

Son of a school teacher from Gwalior in central India, Atal Behari Vajpayee came into political prominence because of his renowned oratory.

His political roots lay with the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological precursor of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules the country today.

In the 1950s, the RSS decided to send Vajpayee to parliament to take on Jawaharlal Nehru's ruling Congress government. He won a seat in 1957.

This brought the 33-year-old Vajpayee to Delhi, changed his outlook about life and made him a moderate.

His views were influenced by Nehru, but he remained an acerbic opponent of the government, as the RSS wanted him to be.

In parliament, he once said that Nehru had "inverted vision" because of too much standing on his head during yoga practice.

Politics in India changed dramatically in the 1970s.

India's first female prime minister and Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi led India in a war against neighbouring Pakistan in 1971, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. Vajpayee compared her to the Hindu goddess Durga in parliament.

Four years later in 1975, Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India. The period was marked by massive media censorship, restrictions on civil rights and a forced mass sterilisation campaign.

Democracy was suspended and all opposition leaders, including Vajpayee, were sent to jail. In a questionable move, Vajpayee pleaded with Gandhi about his "bad health" and was moved from a Bangalore prison to a hospital in Delhi.

The emergency lasted until January 1977. Elections were held in March. Gandhi's Congress party had a shock defeat in the hands of newly formed opposition coalition Janata Party.

Vajpayee became India's foreign minister and made efforts to improve relations with India's two rivals, Pakistan and China.

His work kept him so busy that he barely won the next election. But his national and international stature soared. He also learnt political life lessons. To succeed in India, you need to take a middle path rather than venturing to the extremes, he realised.

When the Janata Party collapsed in 1980, Vajpayee proposed that members of the Jana Sangh wing should recast themselves into a brand-new mainstream political party, the BJP.

The RSS agreed to the proposal and thus Vajpayee formed BJP, a party that swore by Gandhian socialism.

During this time, Indira Gandhi moved the Congress party to become more Hindu-leaning. The RSS reacted by pushing an affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to propagate a more strident Hindu line, bypassing the Vajpayee-led BJP.

Following the assassination of Gandhi by her bodyguards in 1984, the Congress party won a landslide victory in the general election. The BJP was reduced to two seats in the parliament.

Vajpayee faded into oblivion and even contemplated quitting the BJP. He was no longer an important leader or even a parliamentarian.

But then there was an unexpected turnaround.

Right-wing Hindu mobs tore down the 16th-Century Babri mosque in India's holy city of Ayodhya in December 1992, claiming that it was built on the site of a temple destroyed by Muslim rulers. The riots that followed killed nearly 2,000 people.

More unrest followed, with explosions in Mumbai killing 257 people, allegedly an act to avenge the killing of Muslims in the riots.

The RSS realised that BJP could win the next election with a moderate leader at the helm and chose Vajpayee, who was running the party.

He briefly serving as prime minister twice, failing to secure a majority to continue, and in 1999 he finally secured a five-year term.

One of the first things he did was to create a fence of moderate leaders around him, who advised him and kept the hardliners at bay. He was adept at maintaining a broad-based range of political allies.

That he was the head of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government comprising many parties and not merely the BJP helped Vajpayee ward off pressures from the RSS although many moves were made to manoeuvre him out.

As prime minister, he won accolades for reducing the role of government in running businesses and building a national ring of highways. In 1999, his army defeated Pakistan in the 10-week war in Kargil in Indian-administered Kashmir.

But the 2002 riots in the western state of Gujarat came as a setback.

It began after 60 Hindu pilgrims died in a train fire blamed on Muslims. The riots left more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, dead, and were among India's worst outbreaks of unrest. Narendra Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat and now India's prime minister, was accused of turning a blind eye when Hindu mobs went on a rampage of revenge.

Vajpayee lost his face and tried to sack Mr Modi, but more hardline elements in the party prevented him from doing so.

Two years later, the BJP was voted out, and the Congress party returned to power. Before this electoral reverse, Vajpayee had completed six straight years in office spread over two terms.

