Image copyright Local residents Image caption Local residents made videos of the woman being paraded naked

A woman was stripped and paraded naked by a mob in eastern India's Bihar state on the suspicion of killing a man.

The mob burned the woman's house, dragged her out on to the street and beat her, police said.

The incident took place on Monday after the body of Vimlesh Shah, 19, was found near a railway track in Bhojpur district.

Police have arrested 15 men for the assault. The woman is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Police told BBC Hindi that they are still investigating and do not know the circumstances of Shah's death. They added that they were awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Shah's neighbours believed that the woman, who lives in a red light district nearby, had killed him and decided to punish her instead of going to the police.

A video of the incident shows the woman being paraded naked on the street surrounded by dozens of men.

There appear to be several videos of the incident that are being circulated on WhatsApp. The police said they took action after they saw one of the videos.

The mob also set fire to several shops, houses and vehicles in her neighbourhood. Police have deployed additional forces for security.