Kerala floods: Images after worse deluge in a century

  • 18 August 2018

Weeks of monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala have triggered landslides and floods, leaving 324 people dead and thousands stranded.

The Indian armed forces are stepping up efforts to rescue those affected. Many people are still believed to be trapped on rooftops.

Aerial view of partially submerged houses Image copyright Reuters

Dozens of boats including 51 navy vessels are involved in the evacuation.

Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva - 18 August Image copyright Reuters
People take a boat to safety in Kochi Image copyright EPA

Naval forces are also involved in helicopter rescues. The Times of India newspaper said 23 military helicopters had been deployed.

People are airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, 17 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters

This man was pictured waiting on a stretcher for his airlift to safety.

Sick man waits to be evacuated by the Indian Navy Image copyright Reuters

Others like this elderly woman had to rely on more primitive evacuation methods.

Indian volunteers and rescuers evacuate local residents in Ernakulam district - 17 August Image copyright AFP

Any available vehicles are being used to transport people to safety.

Indian passengers travel in a truck to a safer place as flood waters ravage the National Highway 47 in Ernakulam district of Kochi Image copyright Getty Images

For those who have already made it to safety, the relief is palpable.

A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva - 18 August Image copyright Reuters

People have also been trying to save their animals, like this pig that was swept away by the floods.

A pig that was swept away in the floods is rescued by a local resident at Varapuzha Image copyright EPA

Officials say thousands of homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Ajith Prasad stands in front of the rubble of his house on the outskirts of Kozhikode Image copyright Getty Images
An Indian woman sits inside her house immersed in flood waters in the Ernakulam district of Kochi Image copyright AFP

All images subject to copyright.

