Kerala floods: A million in camps and thousands stranded
- 22 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Nearly 400 people have died and thousands remained stranded by the worst flooding in the Indian state of Kerala in a century.
More than one million people have been displaced, many of them taking shelter in thousands of relief camps across the state.
As the monsoon rains begin to ease, efforts are being stepped up to get relief supplies to isolated areas.
In other parts, the hard work of cleaning up is under way.