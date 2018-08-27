UK wife killer to be repatriated to India

Image copyright PA Image caption Harpreet Aulakh (left) was sentenced to 28 years prison in 2009 for killing Geeta Aulakh (right).

An Indian man currently serving a jail term in the UK for murdering his wife will be repatriated to India, a top prison official has told BBC Punjabi.

Harpreet Aulakh was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in a UK prison in December 2010 for ordering the murder of Geeta Aulakh.

Mother-of-two Ms Aulakh, 28, had her hand severed with a machete during the attack in Greenford, London, in 2009.

Aulakh ordered the murder after she asked for a divorce.

IPS Sahota, a top prison official in the northern Indian state of Punjab, told BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra that Aulakh would arrive in India on Tuesday and would be sent to a prison in Amritsar district.

"All arrangements are in place. According to the plan, the UK authorities will bring him to Delhi from where a team of Punjab police officers will bring him to Amritsar," Mr Sahota said.

Inspector general of prisons Roop Kumar said Aulakh, who is from Punjab, had requested the authorities in the UK that he wanted to serve his remaining term in India.

The officials added that the transfer was made possible under international arrangements like the Repatriation of Prisoners Act.

In November 2009, Geeta, Aulakh's wife of 10 years and the mother of his two sons, was hacked to death in Greenford with a 14in machete which he himself had chosen from a selection of swords at a store days before the attack.

The attack took place when Geeta Aulakh went to pick up her two sons after leaving work at a community radio station where she was a receptionist.

She was found with head injuries and her right hand severed, and died a few hours later in hospital.

Aulakh, also known as Sunny, and two others - Sher Singh, 19, of Southall, and Jaswant Dhillon, 30, of Ilford, east London - were also found guilty of Geeta Aulakh's murder.