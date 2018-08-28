Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gautam Navlakha is one of the activists who has been arrested

Three prominent Indian activists have been arrested in connection with caste-based violence in the western state of Maharashtra earlier this year.

Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao were picked up from their homes in different Indian cities.

Police also raided the homes of other leftist lawyers and scholars as part of their probe into the violence.

Five others with Maoist links were arrested in June in connection with the same investigation.

Police say that the activists incited Dalits (formerly untouchables) at a large public rally on 31 December 2017, leading to violent clashes that left one person dead.

Dalit groups had gathered in the city of Pune to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon. Dalits commemorate the battle - in which they fought alongside British colonial forces to defeat an upper caste ruler - as the first battle against caste oppression.

But one day after the rally, clashes broke out between Dalits and right-wing groups, who reportedly opposed the celebrations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Activist and poet Varavara Rao was picked up from his home in the southern city of Hyderabad

Critics have said the raids are a "witch-hunt" against those who have challenged the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy said that "officials are punishing those who fight for justice and are against Hindu dominance".

"Instead of arresting those who publicly lynch people, the police are arresting lawyers, poets and writers who fight for Dalit rights. This shows which direction India is headed," she told BBC Telugu.

Others, including notable historian Ramachandra Guha, took to social media to condemn the arrests.

This is absolutely chilling. The Supreme Court must intervene to stop this persecution and harassment of independent voices. Sudha Bharadwaj is as far from violence and illegality as Amit Shah is close to those things. https://t.co/GTD2V0Tlk7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 28, 2018

Under the cover of #BhimaKoregaon investigation the brutal attack is now human rights activists. First you attempted brutalising the memory of Dalits and now threats/arrests of activists.. Isn't it time to bid farewell to democracy? Jai Hind — Manoj K Jha (@manojkjhadu) August 28, 2018

Police told BBC Marathi that their investigation is ongoing and has led them to search the homes of scholars and activists in four Indian cities so far - capital Delhi, Hyderabad in the south, Mumbai in the west and Ranchi in the north.

Sunil Gonsalves, the son of activist Vernon Gonsalves, told BBC Marathi that the police searched their home for more than five hours.

"They searched our entire house, checked our pen drives and took the hard disc from the computer and our mobile phones. They also took books which are easily available," he said. "We feel helpless in such a situation."