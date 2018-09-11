Image copyright Getty Images Image caption India has the largest population of tigers in the world

India's Supreme Court will hear an appeal aimed at stopping forest rangers from killing a "man eating" tigress in the western state of Maharashtra.

Officials claim the tiger killed five people in recent months and say they will kill it if they cannot capture it.

But wildlife activists are questioning whether it is established beyond doubt the animal killed humans.

Due to rapid deforestation, tigers often come into conflict with villagers close to their reserves.

"Whether the tigress killed these people or not has been determined by looking at various factors like pug marks, DNA tests and the statements of local villagers," forest official Pradip Rahurkar told BBC Marathi.

Mr Rahurkar added that officials would first try to tranquilise and capture the tigress, known as T1.

"If this is unsuccessful, the animal will have to be shot in order to avoid further loss of human life," he said.

Officials will also try to tranquilise the tigress's two cubs and a male tiger called T2, which has been spotted roaming the same territory. It has not been blamed for any deaths.

"We are doing everything we can to save T1 and her family because they are innocent and vital to our ecosystem," Ajay Dubey, one of the petitioners and a wildlife conservationist, told the BBC.

The petition alleged that the state's forest department does not have the "requisite expertise" to capture the tiger alive and will end up shooting the animal.

"Killing the tiger is not the solution. We want the state to consult rescue experts before attempting to shoot it," Mr Dubey said.

India is home to 60% of the world's tigers. But tiger deaths have steadily gone up in recent years. In 2015, Indian officials reported 80 tiger deaths, compared to 78 in the previous year.

In 2017, a court in Maharashtra upheld an order to kill a tiger blamed for killing four people despite activists insisting the animal should be tranquilised and moved to another location.

Most attacks on people are chance encounters gone wrong, and the victims are rarely dragged away as prey.

But a series of attacks on people in quick succession is considered a tell-tale sign of a so-called man-eater at work.