Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alok Verma (r) and his deputy Rakesh Asthana accused each other of corruption

India's top court has reinstated the chief of a federal investigation agency who was suspended by the government.

The Supreme Court said there was no "provision" for the government to "divest the powers" of Alok Verma of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana had accused each other of corruption last year. They were both relieved of their duties pending an inquiry.

Mr Verma had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

The court, however, said that Mr Verma could not take "major policy decisions" until the completion of investigation of corruption cases against him.

The ruling is being seen as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government.

Opposition parties have welcomed the court's decision - they had accused the government of overreach and interference in the CBI's internal matters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the verdict as a "direct indictment" of Mr Modi.

The top crime fighting agency, also known as the CBI, is under the administrative control of the federal government and has often been accused of being manipulated by successive ruling parties to settle scores against their opponents.

The decision to remove Mr Verma and Mr Asthana from office in October was met with shock as something like this had never happened before.

The government decided to do so after a midnight meeting that was called amid an escalating public spat between the two men.

Mr Verma had filed a complaint against Mr Asthana, accusing him of taking a bribe of 30 million rupees (£320,000; $409,000) from a businessman who was being investigated by the agency.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Opposition parties held protests against the CBI chief's suspension

But Mr Asthana told the government that he was being framed. He said it was Mr Verma who had taken 20 million rupees as a bribe from the same individual. Mr Verma denied the charges.

The government responded by sending them and several other officers on "indefinite leave". Both their offices were sealed and another officer immediately took over as interim chief of the agency.