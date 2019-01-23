Image copyright AFP Image caption Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra connects easily with the voters

Priyanka Gandhi, the charismatic sister of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, has formally joined politics months ahead of general elections in India.

Ms Gandhi has been appointed the party general secretary for the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

She has campaigned extensively for her brother and mother Sonia Gandhi in earlier elections, but had refused a formal political role for herself.

Analysts say she will infuse fresh energy into the Congress campaign.

The main opposition Congress party was routed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last general election in 2014 and had found it hard to recover.

They have gained some ground in recent state elections, but the party has a really tough road ahead if it hopes to beat the BJP.

Social media had been awash with rumours of her impending political launch for the past few days and on Wednesday, the Congress party officially confirmed the news with this tweet: