Image copyright EPA Image caption This is the worst incident since 2016 when 17 soldiers were killed

At least 12 Indian paramilitary officers have been killed in a militant attack on a vehicle convoy in Indian-administered Kashmir, police say.

Police told the BBC that the convoy was targeted by a landmine that was triggered from a remote location.

The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad says it carried out the bombing.

This is the worst incident in the region since 2016, when 17 soldiers died in an attack on an army camp.