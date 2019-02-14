Indian-administered Kashmir attack: 12 feared dead
- 14 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
At least 12 Indian paramilitary officers have been killed in a militant attack on a vehicle convoy in Indian-administered Kashmir, police say.
Police told the BBC that the convoy was targeted by a landmine that was triggered from a remote location.
The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad says it carried out the bombing.
This is the worst incident in the region since 2016, when 17 soldiers died in an attack on an army camp.