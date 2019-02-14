India

Indian-administered Kashmir attack: 12 feared dead

  • 14 February 2019
Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel frisks a Kashmiri man during a search operation in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, India, 19 January 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This is the worst incident since 2016 when 17 soldiers were killed

At least 12 Indian paramilitary officers have been killed in a militant attack on a vehicle convoy in Indian-administered Kashmir, police say.

Police told the BBC that the convoy was targeted by a landmine that was triggered from a remote location.

The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad says it carried out the bombing.

This is the worst incident in the region since 2016, when 17 soldiers died in an attack on an army camp.

