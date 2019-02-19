Pakistan warns India against attack

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Khan has also called on India to provide evidence to support its claims that Pakistan was involved

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says his country will retaliate if India takes military action against it in the aftermath of last week's suicide attack on Indian forces in Indian-administered Kashmir.

In a televised address, he also called on India to provide evidence to support its claims that Pakistan was involved.

More than 40 members of India's security forces died in Thursday's suicide bombing.

A Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, said it was behind it.

In his first comments addressing the Kashmir militant attack, Mr Khan said India should "stop blaming Pakistan without any proof or evidence".

"Any adventurism on the part of India to threaten the sovereignty of Pakistan will be met with assured retaliation," he said.

Mr Khan said his government was ready to cooperate with Delhi in investigating the attack and called for dialogue.

Tension between Delhi and Islamabad has risen in the wake of the suicide bombing.

Pakistan denies any role in the bombing, but India has accused the state of being complicit and vowed to isolate its neighbour internationally.

Both India and Pakistan claim all of Muslim-majority Kashmir, but control only parts of it.