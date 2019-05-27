Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Modi won Varanasi by almost half a million votes

India's prime minister has arrived in the northern city of Varanasi to thank voters for their massive mandate.

Narendra Modi retained his seat in the ancient Hindu holy city by a margin of nearly half a million votes.

He was received by Ram Naik, the governor of Uttar Pradesh, the state where Varanasi is located.

An alliance led by Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the general election, winning 354 seats in the 545-member lower house or Lok Sabha.

Local media showed pictures of Mr Modi waving at the crowds of people who had lined the streets to see him as he drove by.

BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivasta who is in Varanasi, said residents of the city were "out in full force" despite the heavy security deployed there.

Image caption Traditional musicians and folk artistes have been deployed along the streets of Varanasi to welcome Mr Modi

"We have given him the mandate and now expect him to take Varanasi in the list of top five cities of the world," Ram Kumar, a sweetshop owner, told him.

"Traditional musicians and folk artistes have also been deployed along the streets of Varanasi for a grand welcome," our correspondent adds.

He prayed at the city's historic Kashi Vishwanath temple and is expected to deliver a speech thanking BJP workers and voters.

Mr Modi, who had won a massive mandate in 2014 from the constituency, saw his victory margin increase by more than 100,000 votes this time.

The verdict saw massive celebrations in the streets of the city on Thursday, when the results were announced.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to parliament, also saw the BJP win 62 seats in the state.