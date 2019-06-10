Image copyright Getty Images

Girish Karnad, an acclaimed Indian actor and playwright, has died after a long illness, his family said on Monday. He was 81.

A Rhodes scholar, Mr Karnad debuted in films in 1970 and acted in nearly a 100 movies since then.

But he is perhaps best-known for his incisive plays which are widely seen as a commentary on contemporary India.

Tributes from Indian writers, intellectuals and politicians have been pouring in on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @Ram_Guha In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @narendramodi Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @SushmaSwaraj I am extremely sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Girish Karnad. The passing away of such a talented artist is a huge loss to the art world.



श्री गिरीश कर्नाड के निधन का समाचार सुन कर बहुत दुःख हुआ. उन जैसे प्रतिभावान कलाकार के जाने से कला जगत को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019 Report

Mr Karnad died at hospital in the southern city of Bangalore, where he lived with his family.

He was outspoken about his political views and participated in protests against a spate of lynchings that targeted Muslims in recent years.

Mr Karnad won several awards, including the Jnanpith, India's most prestigious literary award and the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, which are among India's highest civilian honours.