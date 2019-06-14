Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tanushree Dutta says the incident forced her to leave acting

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, whose allegations launched India's #MeToo movement, has lambasted police for failing to bring her case to trial.

Mumbai Police dropped the sexual harassment charges against Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Thursday citing lack of evidence.

Dutta, 35, released a statement soon after later, saying a "corrupt police force" had given "a clean chit to an even more corrupt person".

Patekar denies the allegations.

Dutta had accused 68-year-old Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008 and of threatening her when she rejected him. She was 24 at the time.

At least two women backed a part of her account via Twitter. But Dutta alleges that witnesses in her case were "silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case".

Neither police nor Patekar have responded to Dutta's latest charges.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nana Patekar is a prominent Bollywood actor

Dutta first made the allegations 10 years ago but they resurfaced in September 2018 as the #MeToo movement swept across the world.

When she was asked in an interview 2018 why Bollywood had not had its #MeToo moment yet, her reply went viral . "How is any movement going to happen in India until and unless you acknowledge what happened to me 10 years ago?"

And for the first time, they attracted the attention of several people in the film industry, including noted actresses who came to her defence.

According to Dutta's account, Patekar demanded that intimate dance steps between the two of them be included in a song - even though she had said this made her uncomfortable.

She told Radio 1 Newsbeat it was "really creepy because he had to put his hands all over me".

She added that after she walked off set to protest, she was called names like "unprofessional, crazy, drama queen, tantrum queen".

Dutta's lawyer has said that she will petition the Mumbai high court to reopen the case.

"I'm tired of fighting alone against oppressors, bullies and a corrupt system...but please don't take this example to mean that you will not be heard when you speak up, she said in her statement, which is being widely shared on Indian media.