Rahul Gandhi quits as India opposition leader

Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India's main opposition Congress party, ending weeks of speculation.

Mr Gandhi's resignation letter, which he tweeted out on Thursday, saw him take responsibility for the party's defeat in the recent general elections.

He had announced his intention to resign soon after, but party leaders had hoped to change his mind.

Mr Gandhi's father, grandmother and great grandfather are all former PMs.

