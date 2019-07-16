India building collapse: Forty trapped in south Mumbai
- 16 July 2019
A four-storey building has collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai, trapping at least 40 people, fire officials say.
The cause of the collapse in the Dongri area in southern Mumbai is not clear. There are no reports of casualties.
Reports say the building was up to 100 years old. Recent monsoon flooding may also have been a factor, reports say.
Rescue teams from the fire department and the national disaster response force are looking for those trapped by debris, officials told BBC Marathi.