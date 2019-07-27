Image copyright NDRF Image caption Authorities say 600 people have been rescued

A big rescue operation is under way in India after flooding left around 700 people trapped on a train near Mumbai.

Helicopters, boats and diving teams have been deployed by India's military and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after the Mahalaxmi Express train became stranded on Friday night.

Passengers told news agency IANS they were told to stay onboard but had had no food or water for 15 hours.

Weeks of monsoon flooding in south Asia has killed over 600 people.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sought in a tweet to reassure those trapped.

Images released by the NDRF show passengers being rescued in rubber boats.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nine pregnant women are reportedly among those who have been rescued

Indian authorities said 600 people had already been rescued from the train, and a temporary camp had been set up nearby with food and medical supplies.

Nine pregnant women are reportedly among those taken to safety.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Passengers being rescued in rubber boats

A spokesperson for the train operator said alternative travel arrangements had been arranged for passengers affected.

Most areas in the nearby towns of Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Vangani have been submerged as heavy rains battered the region, swelling local rivers.

Other transport has also been hit by flooding in Mumbai, with 11 flights cancelled and several others diverted by from the city's airport.