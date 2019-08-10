Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The luxury BMW was pushed into a river by the disappointed man

An Indian man apparently angered at getting a BMW for his birthday - instead of a Jaguar - pushed the new vehicle into a river.

Video posted on social media shows it floating away on the river in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

It later got stuck on a bank of tall grass and the man, said to be the son of a local landlord, tried to rescue it.

Police are investigating the incident, local media report.

BMW cars cost around 3.5m rupees (£41.400; $49,000) locally, with Jaguars costing about 4-5m rupees.

