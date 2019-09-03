Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shami has represented India 87 times in all formats of the game since 2012.

India's cricket board has said it will not take action against fast bowler Mohammad Shami, after police issued an arrest warrant for him.

The warrant comes a year after the cricketer was charged with domestic violence following a complaint by his wife.

Shami will have 15 days to appear in court and apply for bail.

He was a part of the team touring the West Indies for a Test series which ended on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI news agency that it was "too early" to take any action.

"Once we see the charge sheet, we can decide how things stand and if the BCCI constitution calls for any action," an official told Indian reporters.

Shami has denied all the charges against him.

His wife, Hasin Jahan, accused him of adultery and domestic violence on social media in March last year.

Ms Jahan used her Facebook account to display a series of messages that she alleged Shami had sent to women during their four-year marriage.

He had several affairs, she had alleged, and "tortured [her] physically and mentally over and over again".

The player, who has 40 Test caps, dismissed the claims at the time, calling them "part of a big conspiracy" against him and "an attempt to defame" him.

"What is being said about my personal life is completely false," he wrote on Twitter.