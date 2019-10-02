Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mir Osman Ali Khan was once the world's richest man

A London court has found that £35m ($42m) held in a UK bank account must go to the descendants of an Indian royal and not Pakistan.

The 70-year-old dispute was over a 1948 transfer of £1m that the last Nizam (king) of Hyderabad made to a London bank account held by the then Pakistan High Commissioner.

The judge ruled there was no evidence to back Pakistan's claims to the money.

The origins of the dispute go back to the partitioning of British India.

Hyderabad, which was a princely state, was annexed by India in 1948 in a military operation - the cash transfer had been made shortly before that.

The Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, had not been able to decide whether his state should be in Pakistan or India.

His descendants alleged that he had asked for the money to be returned weeks after the annexation by India took place, but then Pakistan refused to give it back.

The court case had been fought by his family together with the Indian state.

National Westminster Bank, in which the money had been deposited, refused to release the funds to either party until the case was resolved by the courts.

The interest on the original deposit saw the money grow to £35m by 2019.

Pakistan had argued that the money had been given to them in order to procure arms but the court determined it had the right to rule in the case, given that the money was deposited in a British bank account.

"The court today made it clear that it did not think the money was handed to Pakistan outright. There is overwhelming evidence that Pakistan only held the money as a trustee and it actually belonged to the Nizam," Paul Hewitt, the lawyer for one of the grandsons told the BBC's Gaggan Sabherwal.

Mr Hewitt said the case, which had begun when his client was a child, was finally being resolved when he was in his 80s.

"We welcome the judgment of Justice Marcus Smith," Najaf Ali Khan, one of the Nizam's grandsons told BBC Telugu.

"The High Court has rightly rejected Pakistan's claim. The family has long awaited this judgement."

India's foreign ministry also welcomed the verdict in a press statement.

Pakistan could potentially ask for permission to appeal, but unless that is granted, the money will be given to the Nizam's grandsons and the state of India.