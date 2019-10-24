Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pm Modi led the BJP's campaign in Maharashtra and Haryana

Early trends indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in two key Indian states.

In the northern state of Haryana several polls predicted victory for the BJP, with the BJP-led coalition ahead in the western state of Maharashtra.

Its performance is being seen as a win for Mr Modi's muscular nationalism.

The controversial decision to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its autonomy was a key election plank.

The party used its policy on Kashmir to tell voters that the BJP had the ability to take tough decisions on national security.

Maharashtra witnessed aggressive campaigning by Mr Modi and several federal ministers. Its ally Shiv Sena also held rallies across the state.

Haryana, which borders the national capital of Delhi, also witnessed rallies and aggressive campaigning by the BJP.

Nevertheless, the Congress party is projected to increase its vote share in Haryana.