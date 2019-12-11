Image copyright EPA Image caption Violent demonstrations in several north-eastern states have left at least 20 injured

India's upper house of parliament is debating a controversial citizenship bill that offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has already been passed in the lower house of parliament, but protests against it have been growing.

Violent demonstrations in several north-eastern states have left at least 20 injured and affected normal life.

Critics say the bill is discriminatory.

But the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says the bill will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution.

Despite the opposition, the bill is expected to pass in the upper house even though the BJP does not have a majority there.

It has a number of allies in various states who are expected to support the bill. Once passed, it will then become a law.

What are critics saying?

Those protesting against the bill say it is a part of the BJP's agenda to marginalise Muslims and it violates India's secular principles.

"Muslims are already being persecuted. This will make them further vulnerable," a participant at a protest against the bill in Delhi told the BBC.

More than 700 eminent Indian personalities, including jurists, lawyers, academics and actors have signed a statement "categorically" condemning the bill.

It says that the government seems "intent on causing huge upheavals within Indian society".

Many others have questioned why it only refers to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, when minorities from other neighbouring countries were also being persecuted.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The bill is expected to pass in the upper house even though the BJP does not have a majority there

Tamil film superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan asked why the same courtesy was not being extended to Sri Lankan migrants from minority communities.

In parliament as well, a number of opposition parties and politicians have raised similar concerns.

Prominent Muslim MP Asaddudin Owaisi said it was "worse than Hitler's laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said anyone supporting the bill was "destroying India's foundation". And regional heavyweight Akhilesh Yadav called it a "divisive plot to divert attention" from the failures of the government.

But BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah, say the bill is not against Muslims.

"The Muslims of this country don't have to worry about anything. But should the Muslims of Pakistan be made citizens? Should Muslims from Bangladesh and Afghanistan and the rest of the world also be given citizenship? The country cannot run like this. The citizenship will be given only to persecuted religious minorities only from these three countries," Mr Shah said in parliament.

Why are there protests in the northeast?

Meanwhile in the north-east, violent protests have taken place because people fear that they will be "overrun" by illegal non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Violent anti-migrant protests in the same region meant that the bill could not be enacted in the upper house when it was tabled ahead of general elections earlier this year.

The protests are particularly vocal in Assam state, which in August saw two million residents left off a citizens' register.

Illegal migration from Bangladesh has long been a concern in the state.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Left parties have also protested against the bill

The CAB is seen as being linked to the register, although it is not the same thing.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a list of people who can prove they came to the state by 24 March 1971, a day before neighbouring Bangladesh became an independent country.

In the run-up to its publication, the BJP had supported the NRC, but changed tack days before the final list was published, saying it was error-ridden.

The reason for that was a lot of Bengali Hindus - a strong voter base for the BJP - were also left out of the list, and would possibly become illegal immigrants.