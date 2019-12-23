Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The results are being seen as a litmus test for Mr Modi's BJP party and the citizenship law

India's eastern state of Jharkhand will announce election results for its state assembly today - in what is being seen as a litmus test for Narendra Modi and a new citizenship law.

Jharkhand - with a population of more than 30 million - is currently controlled by Mr Modi's BJP party.

But voting took place during huge protests against the new law.

Mr Modi said the law will "help the persecuted" - but critics say it discriminates against Muslims.

Others - particularly in border states - fear being "overrun" by new citizens.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

More than 20 people have died during the protests, with many of them shot, according to local media.

The counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Monday morning.

Voting took place across five phases, with the final phase last Friday.

Speaking at a rally on Sunday, Mr Modi said Muslims - one in seven of India's 1.35bn population - did not "need to worry at all" about the new citizenship law.

"I must assure Muslim citizens of India that this law will not change anything for them," he said. "Muslims who are sons of the soil and whose ancestors are the children of mother India need not worry."

In a speech which lasted nearly 100 minutes, he also denied the law was divisive.

"People who are trying to spread lies and fear, look at my work. If you see any trace of divisiveness... show it to the world," he said.

What is the controversial law?

Image copyright AFP / Getty Image caption A woman holds a placard at a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities to become citizens - if they were persecuted because of their religion in the three countries.

The federal government says the law will protect religious minorities fleeing persecution.

But critics say this is part of a "Hindu nationalist" agenda to marginalise more than 200 million Muslims in India.

The act follows a government plan to publish a nationwide register that it says will identify illegal immigrants.

A National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in the north-eastern state of Assam saw 1.9 million people effectively made stateless.

The NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act are closely linked as the act will protect non-Muslims - but not Muslims - who are excluded from the register.

Thousands across India have continued protesting despite police bans, marking the biggest challenge to Mr Modi's leadership since he won power in 2014.

Authorities have been battling to restore order - internet services in several states were shutdown and thousands have been detained.