Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The JNU has been the site of previous protests and clashes

Police in India have entered the campus of one of the country's most prestigious universities after reports of masked men attacking students.

About 20 students are said to have been injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital Delhi.

Pictures shared on social media showed student union president Aishe Ghosh bleeding from a head wound.

The cause of the trouble is unclear. The university recently saw protests over a controversial citizenship law.

There were also violent clashes at JNU last year over a rise in hostel fees.

The student union blamed the latest violence on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party. However, the ABVP said that its members had been attacked by left-wing groups, and some had been injured.

One member of staff said masked men armed with stones and sticks had attacked students and teachers on Sunday evening.

"These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls," Professor Atul Sood told NDTV.

"I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised, including my car."

Professor Sood said about 50 teachers and 200 students had been holding a meeting on the campus when the masked attackers walked in.

He said the violence was unlike anything the campus had witnessed before.