Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup

Cricket legend MS Dhoni has not received a central contract from the sport's governing body in India, fuelling speculation that he could retire from all formats of the game.

He previously had a Grade A contract, the highest tier available to players.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014, though he continued representing India in shorter formats of the game.

He led India to victory in three major global tournaments, but stepped down as captain in 2017.

These included the World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

He last represented India in a 2019 World Cup semi-final match, which ended in a defeat against New Zealand.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri had previously said that Dhoni stood a chance of playing the T20 World Cup later this year, depending on his performance in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Dhoni made his international debut in a one-day international against Bangladesh in 2004 before making his Test debut just under a year later against Sri Lanka.