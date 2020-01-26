Image copyright AFP Image caption The event included dances from schoolchildren

India has celebrated its 71st Republic Day with a parade showing off its military might and cultural diversity.

The holiday marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution.

Thousands of people gathered on a ceremonial boulevard in Delhi to watch the colourful parade amid tight security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the event offered "glimpses of India's military and security prowess" and its many cultures.

But the day was also marked by protests over a controversial new citizenship law.

Large crowds greeted Mr Modi as he joined the celebrations in Delhi on Sunday, flanked by security personnel.

Fighter jets flew over the parade in an aerial display.

An anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon system was also paraded along the Rajpath, a ceremonial avenue. India last year became the fourth country to carry out an ASAT test, when it destroyed one of its own satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Police personnel performed motorcycle stunts, showing off the country's weaponry and flag.

Personnel from the Coast Guard, Sikh Light Infantry Regiment and Central Reserve Police Force were among those marching in formation at the event.

Members of the border security forces mounted camels adorned with tassels and pom-poms, carrying weapons or playing instruments as they rode along the boulevard.

Elaborate floats representing different Indian states also joined the parade.

Schoolchildren dressed in traditional outfits danced in front of cheering spectators.

Events were also held in other cities across the country.

In Noida, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officers performed their last salute with historic British-era bolt-action rifles.

The Lee-Enfield .303 rifle was the main firearm of British colonial military forces and has continued to be used by police in Uttar Pradesh. But they are now being decommissioned and swapped for newer weapons.

In Bangalore, dogs used by the security forces marched alongside officials.

Army personnel from a daredevil bike team also performed stunts at the city's celebrations.

An event at the Sher-i-Kashmir cricket Stadium in Srinagar included dance performances.

But the day was also marked by protests. Many demonstrated over a controversial law that offers citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from three nearby countries.

Here, protesters in Kolkata form a human chain in the road to show opposition to the legislation, while a large rally takes place on the outskirts of Mumbai.

