An Indian policeman has been killed in Delhi in protests over a controversial new citizenship law, hours before a scheduled visit to the capital by US President Donald Trump.

The clashes, between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), broke out over the weekend.

Several officers have also been injured in the violence, police said.

Critics say the CAA discriminates against Muslims. The government says it is to protect persecuted minorities.

It offers citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three nearby countries.

The act sparked off months of protests in which at least 30 people have been killed, largely in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Monday's violence in north-east Delhi also saw rival factions throw stones at each other, while some people set fire to vehicles and shops.

Delhi's freshly re-elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called on the federal government to restore law and order.

The capital's police force reports directly to the federal government, run by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

One of its leaders had threatened a group of protesters staging a sit-in against the CAA over the weekend, telling them that they would be forcibly cleared once Donald Trump had left India.

Mr Trump is in the country for his first official trip to India.