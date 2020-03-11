Image copyright Hindustan Times Image caption Congress leader Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress shortly after he met Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

One of India's only states not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to see its government toppled after a top Congress leader defected.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday following a day of high drama in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress party is in power.

His resignation letter said he wanted a fresh start, but sources close to him said he was sidelined by the party.

A number of Congress state legislators are believed to be supporting him.

How did it all start?

The drama began on Monday when at least 17 Congress legislators said to be loyal to Mr Scindia resigned and went incommunicado.

The party says it tried to reach out to Mr Scindia but failed.

After Mr Scindia tweeted his resignation on Tuesday, the Congress expelled him for "anti-party activities". In the letter addressed to the Congress president, he wrote: "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party."

This led to speculations that the Congress government in the state was in danger of falling.

Since Mr Scindia's resignation, five more Congress legislators have resigned but the Speaker has not accepted any of the 22 resignations.

If they are accepted, the Congress is expected to become a minority in the house, which would most likely see a BJP-backed government in power.

However, the Congress party still insists that it has the numbers.

What is the current composition of the house?

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats while the BJP secured 109 seats.

The deaths of two legislators since the election, and the new spate of resignations, means that if they are accepted, a party would need 104 seats to secure a majority.

Mr Scindia, who is a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, was hopeful of being made the chief minister when Congress won the election in 2018.

Despite his influence within the party and the state, Kamal Nath - a member of the Congress old guard - took over as chief minister.