Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Basu Chatterjee (left) explored middle-class anxieties of life and love

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed simple Bollywood romances and comedies, has died aged 93.

Chatterjee's films were known for telling stories of regular middle-class men and women with humour and sensitivity.

Some of his best-known films included Rajanigandha, Choti Choti Si Baat, Chitchor and Baton Baton Mein.

He also directed the gritty 1986 film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, a Hindi adaptation of Twelve Angry Men.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and TV Directors' Association.

"I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium. It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you sir," he tweeted.

'Brilliant and sensitive'

Chatterjee, popularly known as Basu-da (Bengali term for elder brother), wove magic on big screen through dozens of films made in the 1970s and 1980s.

At a time when action films were all the rage with the audiences, he managed to carve a niche for himself with gentle stories exploring middle-class anxieties of life and love.

He mostly worked with mid-level actors and actresses, his favourite being Amol Palekar, whom he cast as a timid young man in a number of romances.

He also directed superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil, which is known for its hit song Rim Jhim Gire Sawan, an ode to Mumbai monsoon.

Following the news of his death, his Bollywood colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tributes to Basu-da.

"Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Journalist Sayantan Ghosh described him as "the oldest chronicler of Indian middle-class anxieties, pre-liberalisation ambitions, and the uncertain relatable loves of underdogs like most of us".

Skip Twitter post by @sayantansunnyg The oldest chronicler of Indian middle class anxieties, pre-liberalization ambitions, and the uncertain relatable loves of underdogs like most of us... Basu Chatterjee... gone... hopefully to an afterlife where many Aruns would need him to become the 2.0 version of themselves. pic.twitter.com/agW80I84j1 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 4, 2020 Report

The best description of his style of filmmaking though comes from a fan.

"Basu Chatterjee's movie were like cool summer breeze," writes @purvabhatt_. "Suddenly the world around you would slow down, the rush, chaos would fade, the chai would taste better. Like an old watch it would remind you of simpler times. He could present the most complex conundrums as a Choti si Baat [a small matter]."