Coronavirus: Are Indians more immune to Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation says safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions are essential for protection of health against Covid-19. A joint study by the WHO and the United Nations' children's agency, Unicef, found that nearly three billion people - some 40% of the global population and living almost entirely in developing nations - lack "basic hand washing facilities". This was enough to spark concerns that the coronavirus would tear through their populations, and lead to millions of deaths in countries such as India.