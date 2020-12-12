India coronavirus: The trauma and pain of being a Covid doctor

Doctors and nurses also have little time to grieve for their personal losses. So many have lost colleagues to the infection - more than 660 doctors have died in India so far, and most of them worked in hospitals. "I have friends who are taking anti-depressants and seeking therapy," another doctor told me in Mumbai. They say they get very "angry and anguished" when they see their friends and relatives being lax with mask-wearing and going for parties and weddings as "if the pandemic was over".