Why India's farmers are angry at market reforms

On the other hand, there are well-founded questions about food security and the impact of farming on the environment. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra states, for example, need to be weaned away from producing an excess of subsidised, water-guzzling crops such as wheat, paddy and sugarcane that deplete groundwater. A glut of these crops has led to overflowing stocks and paltry gains to farmers. Then there's the challenge of moving people out of un-remunerative farming to factory jobs. But where are the jobs, ask some experts, who are say such sweeping change cannot stem from isolated reforms, especially in a country that is still so dependent on agriculture.