Love jihad: The Indian law threatening interfaith love

It was not only the stereotyping of the Muslim male that fed the narrative. There were rumours about a "global Islamist conspiracy" to lure Hindu women. It was alleged that Muslim men were receiving funds from abroad to purchase expensive clothes and cars and gifts and even posing as Hindus to woo Hindu women. A BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh said this was "part of a global love jihad that targets vulnerable Hindu girls". All this was an "attempt at political and religious mobilisation in the name of women", according to Prof Gupta.