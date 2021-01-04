How India's artisanal fountain pens are making their mark

Lakshmana Rao is a second generation maker from a family which has been making artisanal pens for 80 years out of a workshop near a river in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Their range of 300 models is eclectic with prices ranging from $5 to $680. Mr Rao says one of them pens, a $65 longish and heavy (46 gm) pen in milky white colour with a imposing cap and barrel which flares out into a majestic steel nib is very popular with clients. "People are fascinated by the pen because it is so big," he says.