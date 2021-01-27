The Indian comic in jail for jokes he didn't crack

Jaideep Varma, a filmmaker who made I Am Offended, a documentary on stand-up comedy in India, says provocation is an essence of stand-up comedy, and Faruqui is no exception. "But they will only do their best if they are not gagged. So being pragmatic may be the way to go from there - as of now the band of subjects that get people inflamed is fairly narrow. It may be worth avoiding that and expanding the space for comedy from other sides."