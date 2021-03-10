Covid-19: India’s hunt for 'worrying' coronavirus variants

Labs have to pick up samples locally. There are different platforms with differing levels of automation for the job. Reagents are expensive and have to be imported. Freezers store samples, and machines map the genomes. Sequencing a sample can cost up to $75. Samples have to be collected by trained personnel, stored in special containers, and shipped to labs across the country. States like Kerala do it better than others: it sends 25 samples from each district every week to a genome sequencing lab in Delhi.