In Tarun Tejpal acquittal, judge questions 'appropriate' behaviour for rape victims

Mr Tejpal's acquittal surprised many. His description of events had shifted somewhat, from initially saying their encounters were consensual, to blaming them on "a lapse of judgement" and "a misreading of the situation" which had "led to an unfortunate incident", and then retracting an earlier statement in which he'd said he had "attempted a sexual liaison with you despite your clear reluctance" - saying he had been forced to issue it in the first place.