India's IT rules: Why the government is gunning for Twitter

WhatsApp is objecting especially to a rule that demands that it trace the originator of a message, which the firm says will force it to break encryption and read and store every message. Not so, government officials say: WhatsApp must find a way to trace the originator without breaking encryption. But even that would need WhatsApp "to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent" in a database, which would break encryption and undermine people's right to privacy, the company said in a statement.