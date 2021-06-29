Twitter India boss in police case over Kashmir map

The clip, which is now part of the investigation, showed a 72-year-old Muslim man being violently assaulted by a group of men. The victim claimed he was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" (a form of greeting that has become a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists) but the police denied any religious angle. They said the attackers were unhappy about an amulet the Muslim man had sold them. Six people were arrested in connection with the assault.