Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

Similar friction has been simmering between factional heads in the other two states - Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - where the Congress is currently in power but repeated assurances of a prompt resolution have shown no results. "At a time when the centre [the BJP] is handing the opposition issues for mass agitations on a platter and other regional opposition parties are taking the fight to the BJP, the Congress is busy fighting itself," said Sanjay Jha, a former Congress spokesperson, who was sacked by the party last year for criticising its functioning.