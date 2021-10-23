India v Pakistan at T20 World Cup: Can Virat Kohli win it for India?

Dhoni played 75 white-ball matches under Kohli and was a part of more than half of Kohli's bilateral white-ball series wins. While Dhoni cannot be in Kohli's ear on the field, it is his reading of wickets and advice around team selection that could help India play smart. In an event where every match is a must-win and the title is fundamentally a turn-on-a-dime lottery - whoever else Kohli will or will not listen to, Dhoni's word should count.